A terrific Tuesday taking shape

A chilly start with patchy fog for your Tuesday. Blues skies and passing clouds this afternoon with near seasonal afternoon highs. Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog forming late. Warmer afternoon highs through Thursday.

Today: Seasonal afternoon highs may bring Open Windows! Afternoon highs in the upper 60s for NE FL, mid 60s for SE GA. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Clear and cool overnight with patchy fog inland.

Wednesday: Patchy fog with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s to low 50s for NE FL. A little warmer as open window weather continues. Sunny with highs in the 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along our beaches. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Patchy fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Warm and dry through late Thursday. Rain moves in after sunset and continues early Friday followed by much colder weekend temperatures.

7am 40

8am 42

9am 48

10am 54

11am 60

12pm 64

3pm 69

5pm 66

8pm 51

10pm 49

11pm 48

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 5:44 pm