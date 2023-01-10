A terrific Tuesday taking shape

A chilly start with patchy fog for your Tuesday. Blues skies and passing clouds this afternoon with near seasonal afternoon highs. Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog forming late. Warmer afternoon highs through Thursday.
Today: Seasonal afternoon highs may bring Open Windows! Afternoon highs in the upper 60s for NE FL, mid 60s for SE GA. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Clear and cool overnight with patchy fog inland.
Wednesday: Patchy fog with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s to low 50s for NE FL. A little warmer as open window weather continues. Sunny with highs in the 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along our beaches. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Patchy fog overnight.
Looking ahead: Warm and dry through late Thursday. Rain moves in after sunset and continues early Friday followed by much colder weekend temperatures.
7am 40
8am 42
9am 48
10am 54
11am 60
12pm 64
3pm 69
5pm 66
8pm 51
10pm 49
11pm 48
Sunrise: 7:24 am
Sunset: 5:44 pm