Warm day before the rain returns

The day will start out messy with showers and clouds but much of the rain moves north into Georgia today. Scattered showers and a few t-storms will pop up around NE Florida this afternoon. Rain returns after sunset through midnight tonight.

It will be a much warmer day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

We are under a wind advisory from 11am-6 pm for breezy SW winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

After a wet night, a cold front dries us out Monday and brings back sunshine. A few showers or sprinkles will linger early Monday with temps starting in 50s. Monday’s highs reach the mid 60s.

Next week starts sunny and cool in the 60s with one day of rain Wednesday.