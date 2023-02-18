Chilly evening, dips to mid 40s before major warm up

Saturday evening temperatures will drop to near 50 degrees for Northeast Florida by midnight and the mid 40s for Southeast Georgia. In addition, there will be partly cloudy to clear skies and a light to calm wind.

Sunday morning temperatures begin in the upper 40s to low 50s, as Northeast Florida has little to no clouds and Southeast Georgia begins with cloudy skies. Winds remain light for both areas and no rain.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will peak in to the mid to upper 70s, with clouds rolling in late morning into the early afternoon.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to rise into the mid to upper 80s during the day with partly cloudy skies. So far, rain is not in the forecast but there could be a potential with instability later in the week that could prompt some rain. However, the atmosphere may be to dry this week to trigger any rain.

Sea surface temperatures are in the 60s, however, with warmer weather this week, some may be tempted to get in the ocean. Please be aware, that there is High Rip Current Risk for NE Florida beaches and a Moderate Risk for SE Georgia beaches.

Small Craft Advisory in effect for this evening.

Early morning fog is possible for most of the week.