A toasty Tuesday then near record highs

A toasty Tuesday on tap! Temperatures this morning and afternoon will average 10-18 degrees above seasonal values. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy around noon with a steady southwesterly breezy. Near record highs through the rest of the week.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Areas of fog under cloudy, hazy skies then becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s for SE GA and NE FL. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for SE GA, low 80s for NE FL with 70s along our beaches. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog under cloudy skies with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy with a nice breeze and highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Record 87/2019.

Pollen count: 9.2 - Juniper, Oak, Grass...

Looking ahead: Much warmer temperatures through the workweek.

7am 60

8am 62

9am 67

10am 72

11am 76

12pm 79

3pm 83

5pm 80

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 7:01 am

Sunset: 6:20 pm