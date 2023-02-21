A toasty Tuesday then near record highs

A toasty Tuesday on tap! Temperatures this morning and afternoon will average 10-18 degrees above seasonal values. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy around noon with a steady southwesterly breezy. Near record highs through the rest of the week.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Areas of fog under cloudy, hazy skies then becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s for SE GA and NE FL. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for SE GA, low 80s for NE FL with 70s along our beaches. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog under cloudy skies with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy with a nice breeze and highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Record 87/2019.
Pollen count: 9.2 - Juniper, Oak, Grass...
Looking ahead: Much warmer temperatures through the workweek.
7am 60
8am 62
9am 67
10am 72
11am 76
12pm 79
3pm 83
5pm 80
8pm 70
10pm 68
11pm 67
Sunrise: 7:01 am
Sunset: 6:20 pm