Near record highs continue, a windy start to the weekend

More clouds than sun today with record highs possible. A warm start to the day under cloudy skies. A few blue sky breaks this afternoon with the sun hiding behind clouds through most of the day. Above normal temperatures continue through the end of the week with very windy conditions expected Friday.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with near record highs. Cloudy skies with morning lows in the 60s to low 70s with light, patchy fog possible for inland areas. Partly sunny and well above normal temperatures in the mid to upper 80s inland, lower 80s along our beaches. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy with light patchy fog overnight. Record Highs 88 - 2017

Thursday: Partly cloudy with near record highs. Partly cloudy skies with morning lows in the 60s with light, patchy fog possible for inland areas. Partly cloudy and warm, above normal temperatures continue with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, lower 80s along our beaches. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy with light patchy fog overnight. Record Highs 86 - 1997

Pollen count: 10.6 - Juniper, Oak, Grass...

Looking ahead: Near record to possible record breaking afternoon highs continue with limited rain chances. Rain chances will increase Friday night through Saturday evening. Very windy Friday with stronger wind early Saturday, becoming lighter though the day. Cooler weekend temperatures ahead.

7am 67

8am 69

9am 72

10am 75

11am 78

12pm 81

3pm 87

5pm 84

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 6:53 am

Sunset: 6:25 pm