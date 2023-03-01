Near record highs continue, a windy start to the weekend

More clouds than sun today with record highs possible. A warm start to the day under cloudy skies. A few blue sky breaks this afternoon with the sun hiding behind clouds through most of the day. Above normal temperatures continue through the end of the week with very windy conditions expected Friday.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with near record highs. Cloudy skies with morning lows in the 60s to low 70s with light, patchy fog possible for inland areas. Partly sunny and well above normal temperatures in the mid to upper 80s inland, lower 80s along our beaches. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy with light patchy fog overnight. Record Highs 88 - 2017
Thursday: Partly cloudy with near record highs. Partly cloudy skies with morning lows in the 60s with light, patchy fog possible for inland areas. Partly cloudy and warm, above normal temperatures continue with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, lower 80s along our beaches. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy with light patchy fog overnight. Record Highs 86 - 1997
Pollen count: 10.6 - Juniper, Oak, Grass...
Looking ahead: Near record to possible record breaking afternoon highs continue with limited rain chances. Rain chances will increase Friday night through Saturday evening. Very windy Friday with stronger wind early Saturday, becoming lighter though the day. Cooler weekend temperatures ahead.
7am 67
8am 69
9am 72
10am 75
11am 78
12pm 81
3pm 87
5pm 84
8pm 70
10pm 68
11pm 67
Sunrise: 6:53 am
Sunset: 6:25 pm