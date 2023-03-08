Here’s a look at your spring break forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Next week is spring break for many students across Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.

This is the time of year many pack up their cars and take off to different destinations across the Southeast.

The good news is overall, the weather looks fairly tranquil for most of next week.

The highest rain chance across the Southeast will be Sun-Tue.

Here are the forecasts for some of the most popular travel destinations:

Orlando

Likely the most popular place to visit for many will be Central Florida and the Orlando area.

If your plans are to hang out with Mickey Mouse or train like Harry Potter, the weather looks fairly pleasant.

Expect warm conditions for the weekend, with some showers and possible storms moving through on Monday.

Spring break forecast for Orlando.

It will be cooler for the remainder of the week, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

By the end of the week, Orlando will be back into the low 80s.

Miami and South Florida

Maybe you have plans to travel south on I-95 and head toward South Florida?

The beaches can be inviting in mid-March, and the weather also looks tranquil.

It will also be warm in the region for the weekend, with scattered showers and storms arriving late Monday into Tuesday.

Spring break forecast for Miami.

Cooler weather will arrive for the middle of next week, but temps will still be in the mid 70s.

The 80s will likely return late week, with dry conditions continuing.

Destin

If you’re heading westbound on I-10, your final destination may be Destin.

Destin is also known for spring breaking, but rain may be more of an issue.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible on Sunday, with weekend temps in the 70s.

Spring break forecast for Destin, Fla.

It will be fairly dry and somewhat cool to start the week, with highs in the 60s.

An isolated shower will be possible on Thursday, with higher rain chances for the following weekend. Temps to end the week will be back in the low 70s.

Asheville and North Carolina mountains

If sun and sand aren’t your thing this spring break, you may head northbound toward the North Carolina mountains.

Here, the weather looks to be a bit more active than Florida, with snow possible.

Saturday will be quiet, with a rain/snow mix moving in on Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

The rain/snow combo may linger into Monday, with highs in the low 50s.

Spring break forecast for Asheville, N.C.

Some snow will be possible on Tuesday at the mountain tops, with temps in the 40s. A warming trend gets going for the middle of next week, with highs in the 50s by Thursday and rain showers developing.

If you’re looking for widespread heavy snow, you’ll have to go further north. The heavier snow will be in portions of Virginia and West Virginia.

Overall, the weather looks fairly quiet across the entire Southeast for your spring break plans next week.