Rain early then clearing and cooler, much cooler

A wet start to the week. Overnight rain and storms, some locally heavy, will leave wet roads and local flooding through sunrise. The heaviest of rain and storms will continue push south of our area through sunrise with showers, storms winding down around noon. Clearing skies to follow with cooler temperatures through mid week.

Today: Rain with storms early then clearing after the lunch hour, 50 percent. Cloudy and wet start to the day with wake up temperatures in the 60s. Clearing skies with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind NW 5-15 mph. Mostly clear skies late tonight with light wind.

Tuesday: A chilly start under clear skies with less than seasonal highs. Clear skies with morning lows in the upper 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s for NE FL. Sunny skies with afternoon highs upper 50s to low 60s for SE GA, 60s for NE FL. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Clear and chilly overnight.

Pollen count: 4.6 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry, Grass...

Looking ahead: Sunny skies and cooler temperatures through midweek. Warmer temperatures for the end of the week. Scattered showers, storms expected Late Friday night, Saturday.

7am 65

8am 66

9am 65

10am 66

11am 67

12pm 68

3pm 72

5pm 69

8pm 60

10pm 58

11pm 55

Sunrise: 7:39 am

Sunset: 7:33 pm