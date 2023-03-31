Annual Blessing of the Fleet set for Sunday in Jacksonville & St. Augustine

The Blessing of the Fleet in 2021.

The annual Blessing of the Fleet will take place this Sunday in both Jacksonville and St. Augustine.

Staging for the Jacksonville event begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Metropolitan Park Marina with the blessing at 2 p.m. at the Lone Sailor Statue on the Southbank of the St. Johns River.

The Blessing of the Fleet is presented by The Jacksonville Sail and Power Squadron.

The weather will be beautiful for boating. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s along the River with light wind from the north at 5-10 mph.

Boaters are asked to arrive around 1:30 p.m. and tune to VHF channel 16 & 72. For more information call 904-509-0588.

The Blessing of the Fleet in St. Augustine is scheduled for 12 p.m. Sunday after 11 a.m. Mass and begins with a procession from the Cathedral Basilica to the St. Augustine Municipal Marina on Avenida Menendez.

The Bishop of the Diocese of St. Augustine will perform the blessing on all commercial and pleasure vessels.

All watercraft from trawlers to yachts are welcome, and each vessel is encouraged to decorate with flags and bunting.

For more information, call 904-824-9725