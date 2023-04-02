Super Sunday evening as we plan for workweek showers

Deja vu from last Friday when severe weather broke out in similar areas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lovely evening, sunset is at 7:45 p.m. and twilight lingers through 8:15 p.m. Today’s afternoon high temperatures peaked in the low 80s this afternoon. Light evening winds will make conditions very pleasant to watch the sunset. Moon rise is at 4:43 p.m., which means it will already be visible as the sunsets. The moon is waxing (getting brighter) as we are days away from a full moon. That full moon takes place on April 5th (Wednesday evening). Technically, it will be full just after midnight on the 6th, but the true full moon will take place Wednesday night.

Anyhow, a rather calm start to April for Jacksonville’s weather.

Tonight’s temperatures dipping back into the 60s and Monday will be very pleasant with highs once again in the 80s.

Warm and dry, then a little unsettles near the end of the week. Thundershowers will develop on Thursday afternoon, cooling our temperatures into next weekend.

Reminder, next weekend is Easter. Easter Sunday sunrise will be at 7:06 a.m.

Around the county, we will again see a major tornado outbreak on Wednesday, principally over areas that were impacted Friday evening. Those areas extended across much of the heart of America. From Texas to Wisconsin. Friday’s tornadoes killed at least 4. Making the two week total death toll 30.

The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting these areas to be impacted Wednesday.