Cloud and warm with showers, storms for the start of the week

More clouds than sun for the start of the workweek. Above seasonal temperatures continue with a slight chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m. Becoming partly cloudy tonight with hot and dry conditions through most of the week.
Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers, 20 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s under cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the 80s across our inland areas, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Ready. Set. Sweat! A hot afternoon with highs well above normal, but shy of records. Morning lows in the 60s area wide. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
Pollen count: 10.0 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry
Looking ahead: A hot and dry workweek with an increasing chance of showers, storms this weekend.
7am 56
8am 55
9am 63
10am 71
11am 76
12pm 80
3pm 85
5pm 83
8pm 75
10pm 73
11pm 72
Sunrise: 7:14 am
Sunset: 7:47 pm