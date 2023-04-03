Cloud and warm with showers, storms for the start of the week

More clouds than sun for the start of the workweek. Above seasonal temperatures continue with a slight chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m. Becoming partly cloudy tonight with hot and dry conditions through most of the week.

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers, 20 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s under cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the 80s across our inland areas, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Ready. Set. Sweat! A hot afternoon with highs well above normal, but shy of records. Morning lows in the 60s area wide. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Pollen count: 10.0 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry

Looking ahead: A hot and dry workweek with an increasing chance of showers, storms this weekend.

7am 56

8am 55

9am 63

10am 71

11am 76

12pm 80

3pm 85

5pm 83

8pm 75

10pm 73

11pm 72

Sunrise: 7:14 am

Sunset: 7:47 pm