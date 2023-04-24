Why our weather pattern is shifting so rapidly

File photo of increasing clouds over Jacksonville. Rain chances are on the rise due to a pattern shift. (File Photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, -- – After a wonderful stretch of weather the past couple of weeks, things are changing quickly over the next several days.

A pattern shift is occurring in the atmosphere, which will result in plenty of clouds and daily rain chances across Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.

So, what going on and why is the pattern changing so quickly?

The beautiful past

Much of April has featured dry and pleasant conditions.

The region has seen plenty of sunshine, with warm highs in the 70s and 80s.

It was also a very dry stretch. Since April 14, the Jacksonville International Airport received only 0.11″ of rainfall.

The nice weather was courtesy of a ridge that diverted the jet stream northward. This kept storm system well away from our area, and drove the prolonged stretch of dry weather.

The jet stream has stayed well north for much of April.

But now, things are changing.

The unsettled pattern

The jet stream has begun to dip back toward Georgia and Florida over this past weekend. This dip will allow storm system to track across the region.

There are numerous storm systems in the pipeline over the next week, which will keep active weather in play.

The jet stream this week will push into Georgia and Florida.

In addition, a frontal boundary will stall over the area. This will provide extra lift which will help clouds, rain and storms to develop.

Monday is a transition day to this more unsettled weather pattern, but by Tuesday the full pattern shift will be underway.

While it won’t rain every hour of every day, daily rain and storm chances are likely through the rest of the week.

The highest rain and storm chance looks to be Wednesday, as a more powerful storm system impacts the area.

Rain chances continue into the weekend.

Behind it, more activity is likely, with rain chances lingering into the weekend.

The beginning of El Nino?

This dip in the jet stream producing more active weather could be an indication that an El Nino pattern is beginning.

In an El Nino, the jet stream runs across the southern US, producing more rain and storms from southern California to Florida.

A typical El Nino pattern in the US.

Scientists are already observing warmer than average water temperatures off the coast of Peru, the first indication that an El Nino could be starting.

This active weather pattern could be another signal that a true El Nino is beginning.

So while the majority of April has been picture perfect, the nice weather will be coming to an end courtesy of a dip in the jet stream.