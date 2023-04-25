Cloudy skies with showers early, more to come this afternoon

A few showers under cloudy skies for the early risers. Mostly cloudy skies through the lunch hour with scattered showers and isolated storms developing after 2 p.m. between Highway 301 and I-95. Showers fade after sunset with cloudy skies and patchy fog overnight.

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers early. Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, storms through the afternoon, 30-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Cloudy with patchy fog overnight.

Wednesday: Patchy fog under cloudy skies. Becoming breezy, partly cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 30-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the Upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

Pollen count: 6.9 - Grasses, Oak, Bayberry

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures and much needed rain this week.

7am 61

8am 64

9am 68

10am 71

11am 73

12pm 75

3pm 78

5pm 76

8pm 73

10pm 71

11pm 70

Sunrise: 6:49 am

Sunset: 8:00 pm