Cloudy skies with showers early, more to come this afternoon

A few showers under cloudy skies for the early risers. Mostly cloudy skies through the lunch hour with scattered showers and isolated storms developing after 2 p.m. between Highway 301 and I-95. Showers fade after sunset with cloudy skies and patchy fog overnight.
Tuesday: Cloudy with showers early. Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, storms through the afternoon, 30-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Cloudy with patchy fog overnight.
Wednesday: Patchy fog under cloudy skies. Becoming breezy, partly cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 30-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the Upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind NE 10-20 mph.
Pollen count: 6.9 - Grasses, Oak, Bayberry
Looking ahead: Partly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures and much needed rain this week.
7am 61
8am 64
9am 68
10am 71
11am 73
12pm 75
3pm 78
5pm 76
8pm 73
10pm 71
11pm 70
Sunrise: 6:49 am
Sunset: 8:00 pm