Photos, videos show intense weather week for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another round of intense weather tore through Northeast Florida Thursday bringing rain, lightning, hail, and strong winds with it.

The storm brought down trees and branches, and littered the streets with debris, shutting down some roadways.

As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service said it does not believe a tornado had touched down in the Jacksonville area on Thursday.

Related: ‘It was devastating’: Mandarin community facing aftermath of storm that damaged homes, blocked roads

Around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, JEA reported 926 customers were affected by power outages in the area as well as a few others in nearby pockets.

Jacksonville Fire and Recuse said no one was seriously hurt.

SnapJAX users sent in photos of heavy rain, hail, winds and more. Here are a few uploads from this past week.

Kelley Rushing Tree top took out power lines at park village apartments in orange park. 8 hours ago 0 Jacksonville

Julie I took this picture in Orange park. These clouds were heading East, and ended up having a tornado in Southside. 6 hours ago 0 Jacksonville