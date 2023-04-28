82º

Photos, videos show intense weather week for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Longhairguy on SnapJAX Thursday: Beautiful structure near Hastings. (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another round of intense weather tore through Northeast Florida Thursday bringing rain, lightning, hail, and strong winds with it.

The storm brought down trees and branches, and littered the streets with debris, shutting down some roadways.

As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service said it does not believe a tornado had touched down in the Jacksonville area on Thursday.

Around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, JEA reported 926 customers were affected by power outages in the area as well as a few others in nearby pockets.

Jacksonville Fire and Recuse said no one was seriously hurt.

SnapJAX users sent in photos of heavy rain, hail, winds and more. Here are a few uploads from this past week.

alexis.p

Crazy hail storm in the Sunbeam area.

Jacksonville
CindyDH

Ping pong size hail Thursday

Jacksonville
Kelley Rushing

Tree top took out power lines at park village apartments in orange park.

Jacksonville
Julie

I took this picture in Orange park. These clouds were heading East, and ended up having a tornado in Southside.

Jacksonville
Memere16

Taken at Cape Canaveral SFS yesterday

Orlando
Brian Tafoya

Here is a shot of the same wall cloud I took a video of and submitted and y’all used live! This is at Rockledge Gardens looking north. You can see the dry slot wrapping around..it looked amazing!

Rockledge
Melissa Coleman

Before the tornado warning.

Orlando
Irene in Cocoa

Hail in Cocoa on Adamson Road!

Orlando
Richie Saig

Hail & Flooding

Jacksonville

