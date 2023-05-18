Rinse. Wash. Repeat. Scattered showers with storms...

Patchy fog across our inland areas then becoming mostly sunny. Sunny skies will become partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A front across southeast Georgia will remain as a focal point for showers, storms, some strong and locally heavy through tonight. Drier Friday with limited showers, storms.

Thursday: A stalled front across SE GA keeps the wet weather pattern active. Scattered showers with storms, 60-80 percent. Cloudy skies with showers possible early and morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s for NE FL, upper 70s to low 80s for SE GA. Cloudy skies with showers fading overnight, patchy fog.

Friday: Patchy fog and a few leftover puddles early then partly cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 20-30 percent. Wake-up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Near seasonal afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s for SE GA, mid to upper 80s for NE FL. Partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog forming late.

Pollen count: 0.6 (Low) - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers, storms this weekend. Saturday will be the drier day of the weekend.

7am 64

8am 67

9am 75

10am 79

11am 82

12pm 84

3pm 86

5pm 84

8pm 78

10pm 76

11pm 75

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset: 8:16 pm