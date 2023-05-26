Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday

Save money on these items to build a hurricane kit during sales tax holiday

If you’re preparing for hurricane season to start next month, you can purchase some disaster preparedness supplies exempt from tax during the 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

The sales tax holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

It begins Saturday, May 27, and extends through Friday, June 9. A second exemption period will begin Saturday, August 26 and extend through Friday, September 8.

Some of the items you can purchase without a sales tax are laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins, hand soap, body wash, cleaning or disinfecting wipes and sprays, hand sanitizer, and dog or cat food.

The sales tax holiday even applies to expensive items like portable generators.

