Scattered showers with storms through the rest of the week

Rounds of rain through Friday

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Scattered showers with storms have ended for the night.  A quiet and mild evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight with light patchy fog inland.  A similar pattern again Thursday and Friday.  Scattered showers with storms Thursday with the heaviest across SE GA and then becoming widespread Friday.

Wednesday Night:  Scattered showers with isolated storms will fade after sunset.  A light shower or two can’t be ruled out at this time through 11 pm.  Patchy light fog early Thursday.

Thursday:  Partly cloudy, hot with scattered showers, storms, 30-50 percent.  Morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.  Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches.  Wind S/SW 10-15 mph.   Partly cloudy late as showers and storms fade after late in the day.

Looking ahead:  Showers with storms through Friday.  Hot under partly cloudy skies with scattered showers, storms this weekend.

Sunset:  8:27 pm

Sunrise: 6:24 am

