Scattered showers with storms through the rest of the week

Scattered showers with storms have ended for the night. A quiet and mild evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight with light patchy fog inland. A similar pattern again Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers with storms Thursday with the heaviest across SE GA and then becoming widespread Friday.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers with isolated storms will fade after sunset. A light shower or two can’t be ruled out at this time through 11 pm. Patchy light fog early Thursday.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot with scattered showers, storms, 30-50 percent. Morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Wind S/SW 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy late as showers and storms fade after late in the day.

Looking ahead: Showers with storms through Friday. Hot under partly cloudy skies with scattered showers, storms this weekend.

Sunset: 8:27 pm

Sunrise: 6:24 am