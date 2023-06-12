87º

We’re not done yet, sunset showers with storms...

Increasing rain chances this week

A muggy Monday afternoon will give way to scattered showers with storms, mainly near and along the State line.  Scattered showers with storms will kick off around 5-6 p.m. and continue through around 8 p.m. before fading late tonight.  Scattered showers with storms, isolated severe possible again Tuesday late afternoon, evening.  The pattern remains unsettled and hot through the week.

Tonight:  It’s dry under cloudy skies right not, but it will not stay that way.  Scattered showers with storms will develop near and along the FL/GA line around 5-6 p.m. and continue through sunset.  Storms will weaken to showers before fading late tonight.  Upper 70s tonight, humid with areas of patchy fog.

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with scattered showers, storms developing late in the day and lingering through sunset, 50-70 percent.  Best chances and the heaviest amounts will be across SE GA and along I-10.  Morning lows in the 70s.  Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s to low 90s along our beaches.  Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead:  Increasing rain chances this week with windy conditions expected Thursday.  Scattered showers continue for Father’s Day weekend...

Sunset:  8:29 pm

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

