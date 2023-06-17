Mild and dry tonight, does not stay that way through the weekend

After a week of storms, enjoy the break tonight. Dry conditions tonight will lead to Scattered showers with storms this weekend.

Tonight: Mild and dry tonight with light wind. Patchy areas of fog overnight under partly cloudy skies. Temperature will hover around the upper 70s to low 80s tonight.

Saturday: Scattered showers with storms along with a hot and humid afternoon, 60-70 percent. Patchy areas of fog early tomorrow with showers possible by late morning. Better chances of storms as afternoon highs climb to the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop after 2 p.m. over northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead. Showers with storms continue Sunday and Monday.

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm