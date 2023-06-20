Locally heavy showers, storms exit the beaches...for now

A wet and rainy week ahead, oh and we are Tracking the Tropics...

Late day showers and storms erupted over Clay, Putnam, Flagler and St. Johns counties. Locally heavy rainfall with storms left puddles in neighborhoods and ponding on the roadways. There is more to come tomorrow. As the ground becomes saturated, flooding will become an issue.

Scattered showers with storms will get an early start tomorrow with multiple rounds expected. Weather hazards for tomorrow will be locally heavy rainfall, hail and gusty wind. Isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out tomorrow.

Tonight: Cloudy, mild and mainly dry tonight. Scattered showers, storms will be possible during the predawn hours. Patchy fog overnight. Temperatures will hover around the upper 70s to low 80s tonight.

Tuesday: Scattered showers with storms, 60-80 percent. Patchy areas of fog early tomorrow with showers possible before sunrise. Better chances of storms as afternoon highs climb to the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms will re-develop after 12 p.m. and continue through the ride home from work. Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead. A wet week ahead. Flooding, hail and strong wind will be the main hazards this week.

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm