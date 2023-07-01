Sweltering Saturday, Sunday too

91º

A hot and mainly dry Saturday.  We’ve seen a few showers near and along the River in St. Johns, Clay and Putnam counties.  It will be quiet and warm the rest of the night.   A slight chance of showers and storms Sunday, 20-30 percent.  Heat advisories or warnings will be possible on Sunday due to the combination of heat and humidity.  A slight chance of showers and storms Monday and Tuesday then widespread coverage next week.

Tonight:  Partly cloudy, warm and dry.  Temperatures will hover in the 80s.

Sunday:  Hot and humid.  Morning lows in the 70s.    Highs in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 103 to 110 degrees.  Wind S/SE 10-15 mph.  A few showers with storms will be possible 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., a few may become strong.

Looking ahead.  A slight chance of showers with storms Monday through the Fourth of July.  Rounds of rain expected Wednesday through Friday.

Sunrise:  6:28 am

Sunset:  8:33 pm

