Sweltering Saturday, Sunday too

A hot and mainly dry Saturday. We’ve seen a few showers near and along the River in St. Johns, Clay and Putnam counties. It will be quiet and warm the rest of the night. A slight chance of showers and storms Sunday, 20-30 percent. Heat advisories or warnings will be possible on Sunday due to the combination of heat and humidity. A slight chance of showers and storms Monday and Tuesday then widespread coverage next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and dry. Temperatures will hover in the 80s.

Sunday: Hot and humid. Morning lows in the 70s. Highs in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 103 to 110 degrees. Wind S/SE 10-15 mph. A few showers with storms will be possible 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., a few may become strong.

Looking ahead. A slight chance of showers with storms Monday through the Fourth of July. Rounds of rain expected Wednesday through Friday.

Sunrise: 6:28 am

Sunset: 8:33 pm