A stormy Friday winds down with showers ending around midnight

Scattered storms continue this weekend

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Rounds of rain tonight have lead to plenty of puddles.  Slow-moving storms with locally heavy rainfall and the rumble of thunder will continue through around 11 p.m with showers fading after midnight.  Scattered showers with storms continue this weekend.

Tonight:  Scattered showers and thunderstorms will come to an end around midnight.  Cloudy and warm with patchy fog inland.  A muggy night with temperatures in the upper 70s to 80s.

Saturday:  Hot and humid with morning lows in the mid to upper 70s.    Highs in the 90s with a heat index of 101 to 106 degrees.  Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.  Scattered showers with storms will begin around 3 p.m., 40-50 percent for NEFL, 30-40 percent for SEGA .

Looking ahead.  Scattered showers with storms continue Sunday with rounds of strong storms expected early next week.

Sunrise:  6:31 am

Sunset:  8:32 pm

