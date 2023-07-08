A stormy Friday winds down with showers ending around midnight

Rounds of rain tonight have lead to plenty of puddles. Slow-moving storms with locally heavy rainfall and the rumble of thunder will continue through around 11 p.m with showers fading after midnight. Scattered showers with storms continue this weekend.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will come to an end around midnight. Cloudy and warm with patchy fog inland. A muggy night with temperatures in the upper 70s to 80s.

Saturday: Hot and humid with morning lows in the mid to upper 70s. Highs in the 90s with a heat index of 101 to 106 degrees. Wind W/SW 10-15 mph. Scattered showers with storms will begin around 3 p.m., 40-50 percent for NEFL, 30-40 percent for SEGA .

Looking ahead. Scattered showers with storms continue Sunday with rounds of strong storms expected early next week.

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm