An area of low pressure is expected to form in a day or so several hundred miles to the east-northeast of Bermuda. Conditions are ripe for development and the system could become a subtropical or tropical depression during the next few days. By the weekend, the low should turn northward bringing the system over cooler waters, likely limiting additional development.

Formation chance through 48 hours - low - 10 percent

Formation chance through 7 days - medium - 40 percent