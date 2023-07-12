Get ready, the hot weather is returning. Here’s what to expect

(Matt York, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Heat warning signs posted in Phoenix for the upcoming heat. Hot conditions will return to Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia late this week into the weekend. (AP Photo/Matt York)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a brief respite from the truly hot weather this week, warmer temperatures are expected to return in the next couple of days.

This will be the second true “heatwave” of the summer, and will likely result in Heat Advisories and feels like temperatures above 105° in the afternoon.

The return of the heat dome

The last hot spell was courtesy of a heat dome that had started in Texas and had drifted eastward toward the Sunshine State.

This time, two heat domes are expected to build and expand.

A huge heat dome in the western U.S. will continue to expand eastward, while at the same time, the Bermuda High will also expand over the western Atlantic.

The result will be nearly all of the southern U.S. seeing above-average to record-setting temperatures.

Heat alerts are already in effect from coast-to-coast, with more likely.

In fact, the Weather Prediction Center has outlooked much of the southern US from California to Florida for Hazardous Heat.

The local impacts

The heat will become noticeable starting late week.

As these heat domes build, conditions will become drier and more sunshine is expected.

This will help temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s starting Friday.

The weekend will also feature very warm weather.

Scattered storms are possible both days, but much of the region will be dry.

The headline for the weekend will be the heat, with air temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indices easily in the triple digits.

Highs will likely push into the upper 90s again this weekend.

The heat may decrease some next week, with above-average temperatures still expected.

Highs for most of next week will likely be in the mid 90s, with daily storm chances.

While nearly all of us aren’t happy about it, get ready for another round of hot weather that will likely linger into next week.