Hazy skies due to Canadian Wildfires, Air Quality issues

Hazy skies due to the smoke from Canadian wildfires has caused reduced visibility to around 4-6 miles and also ushered in unhealthy air for some sensitive groups.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better. Everyone else can enjoy outdoor activities, but use caution in the heat.

Conditions are expected to improve starting tomorrow and continue through the rest of the week.