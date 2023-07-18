From showers to soakers and a few severe storms today. Light rain continues along the River and I-95, south of I-10. The rain will end around 10 p.m. Becoming partly cloudy with patchy to areas of dense fog. This will be one of our hottest weeks yet...

Tonight: Light rain with showers, fading around 10 p.m. followed by a warm and muggy night. Locally dense fog possible overnight, early Tuesday.

Tuesday: A hot afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Limited rain chances across southeast GA, 10-20 percent, 20-50 percent for northeast FL. The best chances for afternoon storms will be along our southern counties from Alachua to Flagler County. Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures around 103 to 107 degrees.

Looking ahead. Hot and mainly dry this week with isolated afternoon rain activity due to the sea breeze and heat.

Sunrise: 6:37 am

Sunset: 8:29 pm