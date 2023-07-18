The U.S. is about to deal with a tropical storm, but it’s not where you would think...

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Calvin. The system will impact parts of Hawaii late Tuesday into Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Parts of the U.S. are gearing up for the impact of a tropical storm later Tuesday and on Wednesday. But it’s not in the Atlantic.

Parts of Hawaii are preparing for Tropical Storm Calvin, which will graze the big island of Hawaii.

The latest on Calvin

Calvin developed in the morning of July 12 in the eastern Pacific off the west coast of Mexico.

The system strengthened into a hurricane on July 13 as it moved westward into the open waters of the Pacific.

Calvin intensified further, and become a Category 3 major hurricane on July 14.

From there, the complex has dealt with cooler waters and increased wind shear.

Calvin will graze the state of Hawaii Tuesday night into Wednesday.

This has weakened Calvin to a tropical storm as it closes in on parts of Hawaii.

Winds currently are at 45 mph and Calvin is quickly moving to the west at 22 mph.

Hawaii Impacts

The big island of Hawaii is under a Tropical Storm Warning, where heavy rains, swells and tropical storm-force winds are likely.

The island will begin feeling impacts late Tuesday into Tuesday night, as the first rain bands impact the region.

The worst weather will likely be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday when tropical storm-force winds will hit the island.

The worst of the winds with Calvin will be on the big island of Hawaii.

Heavy rainfall will also be a major concern, with 4-8 inches possible and isolated 10-inch amounts.

This could lead to mudslides in the higher terrain.

Honolulu and the rest of the state will just get a glancing blow from Calvin, with scattered showers and gusty winds.

Back in the Atlantic. . .

Over on our side of the world, things remain somewhat quiet in the Atlantic basin.

Tropical Storm Don continues to spin in the open Atlantic and will remain out to sea over the next several days.

The Atlantic basin is fairly quiet, with only Tropical Storm Don in the North Atlantic.

Some medium-range computer models are indicating some development possible in the open tropical Atlantic, but a strong signal is not being seen.

So the first storm to impact the US will be Calvin, and some impacts are very likely for portions of Hawaii.