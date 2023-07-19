Hot, humid and a smoky haze

Hot, humid and hazy. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has made it to our area. Air Quality was moderate today which can be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The air quality will improve tomorrow and the rest of the week. While the smoky haze may move out, the heat remains. Near record highs this week with limited showers and storms.

Tonight: A few showers to our south will end around sunset. A warm and hazy night for us all. Light patchy fog for our inland areas.

Wednesday: A hot and hazy afternoon under partly cloudy skies with near record highs. Rain chances will be limited across southeast GA and most of northeast FL. Showers with storms are possible along our southern counties, from Alachua to Flagler County. Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures around 103 to 107 degrees.

Looking ahead. Hot and dry through Friday with afternoon rain activity returning this weekend.

Sunrise: 6:37 am

Sunset: 8:29 pm