Tuesday evening showers, storms, Warmer Wednesday...

Isolated thunderstorms with areas of rain will continue through around 8 pm then fade after sunset. Areas of patchy fog can be expected across our inland areas tomorrow morning. Isolated storms return Wednesday afternoon with better chances across our inland areas as the wind turns onshore.

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms with areas of rain through sunset. Light to calm wind and humid through the night and early morning. Patchy to areas of dense for possible.

Wednesday: Patchy fog then becoming partly cloudy. Late day showers, storms possible from Highway 301 to I-75, 30-50 percent. Morning lows in the low 70s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s with upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead. Seasonal temperatures this week, warmer this weekend.

Sunrise: 6:41 am

Sunset: 8:26 pm