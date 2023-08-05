A wet Friday leads to showers, storms this weekend

Now: Cloudy skies with light rain over western Duval and Clay County. These will continue to slide southeast, bringing areas of rain to St. Johns and Putnam counties through around midnight. Patchy fog and warm temperatures to follow.

Tonight: Cloudy with areas of light rain through midnight near and along I-95. Showers with thunderstorms will continue to skirt areas along and west of I-75.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with some arriving early in the day. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, 50-80 percent. Patchy fog then becoming cloudy with showers and storms developing before noon and then becoming scattered through the evening across NE FL. Morning lows in the low 70s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Sunday still looks to be the drier days of the weekend.

Sunrise: 6:47 am

Sunset: 8:18 pm