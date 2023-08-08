Excessive Heat Warning already in place for Tuesday

Now: Isolated thunderstorms are weakening as we head into a very warm night. Excessive Heat Warnings are already in place for Tuesday.

Tonight: Isolated storms are approaching coastal areas of Nassau county and northern Ware county in southeast Georgia. These will dissipate after 10 pm tonight. The rest of the night will be warm and dry with overnight temperatures in the upper 70s to 80s.

Tuesday: Excessive Heat Warning 10 am - 8 pm. Patchy fog early then partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms arriving during the evening for SE GA, 40-60 percent. Morning lows in the upper 70s inland to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels Like temperatures up to 114 degrees. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: A hot week ahead with increasing chances for stormy weather Wednesday.

Sunrise: 6:49 am

Sunset: 8:16 pm