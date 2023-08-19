A warm start to the weekend, Onshore flow returns, showers too

Good Morning: A warm start to the weekend with patchy fog and light wind.

Today: Partly cloudy and HOT with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Isolated afternoon storms possible from around noon to 7 p.m. These will start near and along I-95 and the River and then slowly push inland under the southeasterly breeze.

Sunday: A little cooler with near seasonal highs and scattered showers with storms. Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and storms will develop from late morning through the early evening hours, 30-40 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the low 90s. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures with sea breeze showers and storms next week.

Sunrise: 6:56 am

Sunset: 8:04 pm