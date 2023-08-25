Developing system in the Caribbean could possibly impact Florida

An area of low pressure in the Caribbean is expected to become a tropical depression early next week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – A tropical system is likely to develop late this weekend or early next week, with possible impacts to Florida.

The complex is currently over the northwestern Caribbean Sea but has shown some organization on Friday.

The system is expected to remain disorganized on Saturday, but as it moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico conditions will become favorable for development.

It is expected that a tropical depression or tropical storm will form by Sunday or Monday as it continues to lift northward.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a high chance of development.

A Florida Track

It is becoming likely if a system does develop, it will be moving toward Florida.

The latest computer models are now indicating a possible Florida landfall, but there remains high uncertainty.

The Friday computer models are indicating the system will likely impact parts of Florida next week.

The models are indicating a landfall anywhere from the Panhandle to Southwest Florida.

Local Impacts

It is too early to know what, if any, impacts there will be with this system in Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.

Impacts will be highly dependent on the exact track of the system, and how strong the complex becomes.

The two major computer models are show some uncertainty about the track of the system next week.

Regardless of track and development, it is becoming likely next week will feature higher rain chances.

Stay with News4JAX and News4Jax.com for the latest on this developing system over the weekend.