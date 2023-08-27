Sunday evening ends pleasant before week of rain

Sunday evening ends with temperatures in the low 80s, light winds from the southeast, and partly cloudy skies. No rain.

Monday morning temperatures will begin in the low 70s, with a light wind and mostly cloudy skies. Light rain could begin just after sunrise.

Looking Ahead: Tropical Storm Idalia could become a category one Hurricane before making landfall on the Gulf coast of Florida. SE Georgia and NE Florida could be impacted by an increase in winds and storms by late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

Rip current risk will be higher this week due to winds from Hurricane Franklin.