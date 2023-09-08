Happy plants and slightly cooler temperatures

Free lawn watering and cooler temperatures under cloudy skies. Happy Friday!

Now: Showers and storms continue across western Clay and Putnam counties. More widespread across southern St. Johns and Flagler county. Locally heavy rain, lightning and gusty wind possible for the next hour or so.

Tonight: Scattered showers with isolated storms along and near I-95 to US1/301 for NE FL and SE GA through 10 pm.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with patchy fog early. Scattered showers with storms after 2 pm, north of I-10 with widely scattered showers and storms developing around 5-6 pm and lingering through 10 - 11 pm, 50-60 percent. Morning lows in the 70s for NE FL, upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SW becoming SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms continue Sunday.

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 7:41 pm