Flood advisory issued for downtown as storms bring heavy downpours across Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Monday for downtown Jacksonville as scattered storms and heavy downpours move across Northeast Florida.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Clay and St. Johns counties until 5:30 p.m.

Reports are also coming in about damage left behind from the storms.

News4JAX Insiders shared videos of strong winds and rains and “moth ball” sized hail coming from the storm.

Moth ball size hail at 4:55pm on 9-11-23. Orangedale area of St. John’s county

migdalia otero

Im lane ave Jacksonville

