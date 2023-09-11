Flood advisory issued for downtown as storms bring heavy downpours across Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Monday for downtown Jacksonville as scattered storms and heavy downpours move across Northeast Florida.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Clay and St. Johns counties until 5:30 p.m.

4:48 PM 9/11:

Flood Advisory now in effect over downtown JAX, minor flooding is possible. Avoid driving into flooded roads. Flood Advisory is highlighted with the cyan box on this map. ☔ #flwx #jaxwx pic.twitter.com/vc8gT54mY6 — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) September 11, 2023

Reports are also coming in about damage left behind from the storms.

News4JAX Insiders shared videos of strong winds and rains and “moth ball” sized hail coming from the storm.