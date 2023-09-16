WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday evening temperatures will end in the mid-70s with winds from the east, high humidity, and low rain chances.

Sunday rain chances increase to near 70 percent from early morning into the late afternoon in SE GA and NE FL. Sunday temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 70s with a light wind from the southeast and clouds.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will peak into the mid-80s with rain and cloudy skies. The day will remain humid with rain chances into the late evening.

Game Day: Bring a poncho for the game because you will need it for light to moderate isolated rain.

LOOKING AHEAD: A storm could develop in the Caribbean over the next seven days, making its way along the eastern coast bringing strong winds and rain.

Game Day rain possible at kick-off (WJXT TV)