Downtown and the stadium stay dry among the showers, storms

Even with increasing rain chances, downtown and those Teal-gating stayed dry. Showers with storms across SE GA with scattered showers across NE FL. These will continue through late tonight.

Now: Showers with thunderstorms from US 1 to the Golden Isles in SE GA, Highway 301 to the Beltway for NE FL.

Tonight: Scattered showers with thunderstorms through around 10 p.m.

Monday: Areas of fog early then partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low to mid 80s along the beaches. Wind NE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: A dry start to the week with mild afternoon highs. Rain chancers return Wednesday through the rest of the week.

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 7:30 pm