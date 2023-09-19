A sunny afternoon leads to clear skies tonight, changes are on the way

Mostly sunny skies and mild today. Today is a hammock in the shade kind of day. If only work didn’t get in the way. Scattered showers return Wednesday. Wind and rain will be the headlines Thursday and especially Friday.

Now: Sunny and dry

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool.

Wednesday: Increasing wind with scattered showers. Patchy fog early then partly cloudy. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s for NE FL and SE GA. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Rain chances will develop after 10 a.m. and continue through midnight, 20 - 40 percent. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Hazards: Increasing wind and rain, especially Thursday night and Friday. Locally heavy rainfall is possible along our beaches and coastal counties. Wind 15-20 mph, gust 30+.

Looking ahead: Less wind Saturday with improving conditions through the day. Partly cloudy and breezy Sunday with scattered showers.

Sunrise: 7:14 am

Sunset: 7:27 pm