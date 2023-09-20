Breezy with rounds of rain and storms on the way

Partly cloudy, warm and so far, we’re dry. That will change tonight for our southern counties and mainly south of I-10 through midnight. INcreasing wind with raounds of rain and storms Thursday.

Now: Partly cloudy and warm.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers developing along our southern zone, Gainesville to southern St. Johns and Flagler counties, while dry conditions continue for SE GA.

Thursday: Breezy with strengthening with wind through the day. Scattered showers, areas of rain and thunderstorms will come through in rounds. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s for NE FL and SE GA. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Rain chances will develop before sunrise and continue overnight through Friday evening, 40 - 70 percent. Wind NE 10-15 mph then increasing to 15 - 20 mph.

Rain chances will start before sunrise with scattered showers possible during the morning commute. As the low lifts north, rain and wind will increase through the afternoon and the 5 o’clock ride home. Scattered showers will continue along our coastal counties overnight, Friday morning.

Hazards: Increasing wind and rain on Thursday through Friday night. Locally heavy rainfall is possible along our beaches and coastal counties. Wind 15-20 mph, gust 30+.

Looking ahead: Less wind Saturday with improving conditions through the day. Partly cloudy and breezy Sunday with scattered showers.

Sunrise: 7:14 am

Sunset: 7:26 pm