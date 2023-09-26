80º
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Much needed rain on the way

Rounds of wet weather, locally heavy at times

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, Wet week
Silent sun showers to noisy thunderstorms.  We started the week with a rainfall deficit of 3 inches, so this rain is much needed and appreciated.  Locally heavy rainfall with flooding will be the biggest risk for the rest of the week.

Now:  Scattered showers with thunderstorms, most north of I-10.

Tonight:  Areas of rain with thunderstorms.  Some heavy at times.  These will continue through late this evening.

Wednesday:  Cloudy with rounds of showers and storms, 80-90 percent.  Locally heavy rainfall is possible with temporary flooding.  Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.  Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.  Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Hazards:  Flooding, locally heavy rainfall.  Additional rainfall of 2 - 4 inches through the end of the week.

Looking ahead:  Rounds of rain through Friday.

Sunrise:  7:18 am

Sunset:  7:18 pm

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

