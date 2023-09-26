Much needed rain on the way

Silent sun showers to noisy thunderstorms. We started the week with a rainfall deficit of 3 inches, so this rain is much needed and appreciated. Locally heavy rainfall with flooding will be the biggest risk for the rest of the week.

Now: Scattered showers with thunderstorms, most north of I-10.

Tonight: Areas of rain with thunderstorms. Some heavy at times. These will continue through late this evening.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rounds of showers and storms, 80-90 percent. Locally heavy rainfall is possible with temporary flooding. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Hazards: Flooding, locally heavy rainfall. Additional rainfall of 2 - 4 inches through the end of the week.

Looking ahead: Rounds of rain through Friday.

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 7:18 pm