The Rain Bucket is Full and There is More to Come

One minute you’re under the sun, the next you’re under cover. The ever-changing pattern continues with on/off showers and storms. Locally heavy rainfall and flooding will be possible through Thursday.

Now: Scattered showers with storms, north to south along the beaches and I-95.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with showers and storms developing along the stationary front to our south. The best chance of rain will be south of I-10 with a focus on Alachua, Clay, Putnam, St. Johns and Flagler counties through tonight.

Thursday: Drier for SE GA while scattered showers and storms linger across portions of NE FL. Waves of showers and storms, 50-60 percent for NE FL, 30-50 percent for SE GA. Isolated rounds of locally heavy rainfall will be possible with temporary flooding. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Hazards: Flooding risk continues Thursday with locally heavy storms followed by less storm coverage and times for the rain to soak in Friday and this weekend.

Looking ahead: Rounds of rain through Friday.

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 7:17 pm