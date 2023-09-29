Is That Blue Skies I see? Blue skies smiling at you and me...

I saw some peeks of blue, maybe you did too. It’s a sign of things to come. Becoming partly cloudy tonight as we dry out this weekend. Breezy Saturday and Sunday with near seasonal temperatures.

Now: Mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy.

Tonight: Clearing continues. Patchy fog, light NE wind.

Saturday: Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy. Mainly dry aside from a coastal shower due to the northeasterly wind, 20 percent. Wind NE 10-15, then 15 - 20 mph. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s with some upper 80s inland.

Hazards: High risk of Rip Currents along our sandy shores this weekend.

Looking ahead: Drier and breezy this weekend. The onshore flow and mainly dry conditions continue next week.

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 7:15 pm