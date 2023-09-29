79º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Is That Blue Skies I see? Blue skies smiling at you and me...

Breezy and warm this weekend

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Family, Blue Skies
. (.)

I saw some peeks of blue, maybe you did too.  It’s a sign of things to come.  Becoming partly cloudy tonight as we dry out this weekend.  Breezy Saturday and Sunday with near seasonal temperatures.

Now:  Mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy.

Tonight:  Clearing continues.  Patchy fog, light NE wind.

Saturday:  Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy.  Mainly dry aside from a coastal shower due to the northeasterly wind, 20 percent.  Wind NE 10-15, then 15 - 20 mph.  Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s.  Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s with some upper 80s inland.

Hazards:  High risk of Rip Currents along our sandy shores this weekend.

Looking ahead:  Drier and breezy this weekend.  The onshore flow and mainly dry conditions continue next week.

Sunrise:  7:19 am

Sunset:  7:15 pm

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

email

facebook

twitter