We all felt the breeze and saw some clouds, others had a soggy Saturday

Breezy, cloudy and dry for most of us, while waves of rain have dampened the day across Putnam, St. Johns and Flagler counties. Rain chances will continue along our southern coastal counties through the night. Drier air will push through Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Now: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with rounds of rain for southern St. Johns and Flagler counties.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy as rain ends to our south. Patchy to areas of dense fog, light NE wind.

Sunday: Breezy with more sun than clouds. Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Mainly dry aside from a stray coastal shower carried by the northeasterly wind, 20 percent. Wind NE 10-15, then 15 - 20 mph. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Hazards: High risk of Rip Currents along our beaches.

Looking ahead: The northeast wind continues with mainly dry days ahead.

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 7:13 pm