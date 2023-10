High Rip Current Risk Remain for beginning of workweek

Sunday temperatures will drop into the low 70s with partly clear skies and a wind from the northeast.

Monday temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 60s with a wind from the northeast and partly cloudy skies.

The work week will begin with no rain but could change midweek.

However coastal flooding warnings and a high rip current risk remain for SE GA and NE FL due to persistent on-shore winds and astronomical tides.

