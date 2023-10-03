A smoky haze with a few showers

Does the smoky haze have you craving BBQ? Me too! Partly cloudy skies with a smoky haze due to the Canadian fires and the strong northeasterly fetch. Air Quality is 130, unhealthy for sensitive groups. Isolated showers will continue this evening, some may linger overnight.

Smoke Update: Hazy and occasional smoky skies across parts of southeast Georgia and northeast Florida are due to wildfires over eastern Canada. The smoke has traveled southward over the Eastern Seaboard and visibilities are down to 3 to 5 miles at times. Smoke becomes more dense across central Florida, near and along I-95 and I-4.

Now: Partly cloudy and smoky with a few isolated showers.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with patchy to dense fog.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Northeast wind 15-20 mph, gusting to near 30 mph. Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy Mainly dry aside from a stray coastal shower, 10-20 percent. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Hazy smoke from distant fires. Air Quality: projected to be less than 50 or in the good range.

Hazards: High risk of Rip Currents along our beaches.

Looking ahead: The northeast wind will continue as a cold front bringing increasing chances of rain and cooler temperatures.

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 7:10 pm