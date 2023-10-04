Breezy, hazy with a few showers. Cooler weather on the way

Isolated to scattered showers along the beaches and our coastal counties of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Near normal highs today inland, cooler along the sandy shores. Smoky, hazy skies will be present again today from the distant wildfires. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with patchy fog.

Now: Partly cloudy, breezy and hazy with isolated showers.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild with patchy to dense fog.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy, northeast wind 10-15 mph. Patchy fog early then becoming partly cloudy. Mainly dry aside from stray coastal showers, 10-20 percent. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Hazy smoke from distant fires. Air Quality: “Moderate” range which is healthy to all except those with respiratory limitations.

Hazards: High risk of Rip Currents along our beaches.

Looking ahead: A warm end to the week and then Fall weather Sunday through the start of the week.

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 7:09 pm