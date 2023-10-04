Temperatures expected to plunge into mid-40s this weekend in first cold snap of the season

An early cold snap will see temperatures drop dramatically across along the Nation and into the Southeast by the weekend, with temperatures expected to fall by as much as 40 degrees Fahrenheit from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning in Jacksonville.

Temperatures could plummet to lows in the mid 40s across western Duval and interior parts of southern Georgia and north Florida Sunday night. This after highs reach the mid to upper 80s Saturday. In fact near freezing temperatures around 35-36 are possible as far south as northern parts of Georgia.

The cool air brings sunny and breezy skies over the weekend making it feel like the first true fall weekend of the season.

Lows expected Sunday night into Monday morning behind Saturdays cold front.

Black line represents 46 degrees which was last reached in Jacksonville in mid April.

The last time temperatures reached below 46 at Jacksonville International was mid April 2023. If we drop this low Sunday night it will be far below our average October low of 67.