I like big bowls and I can not lie, ladle on the warm goodness 🥣

It’s chili, soup and stew season! Maybe a big bowl of warm grits or oatmeal to take the chill out of the morning. Partly cloudy Tuesday and the air remains dry for more open-window weather. Rain chances return Wednesday through the rest of the week. Warm leftovers will be nice on a cool rainy evening.

Now: Open window weather! Mostly sunny with a cool breezy

Tonight: Clear skies, patchy fog and chilly.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Mostly clear with patchy fog and morning lows in the 40s to 50s for inland NE FL and SE GA, upper 50s to 60s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind NW/SE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.

Hazards: Moderate risk of Rip Currents along our beaches Tuesday.

Looking ahead: Increasing rain chances with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday night through Friday.

Sunrise: 7:25 am

Sunset: 7:03 pm