This is what Picture Postcard Perfect looks like...

If days like today came in six packs, I’d buy the whole case and share one with you, you and you. Sunny and warmer today with a cool breeze. Clear and cool tonight with light patchy fog possible for inland areas. Becoming partly cloudy Thursday as temperatures climb closer to seasonal levels. Slight chance of showers and storms on Friday.

Now: So nice!

Tonight: Clear skies, chilly temperatures and light patchy fog.

Thursday: Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy and warmer. Clear skies with patchy fog early and morning lows in the 40s to low 50s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind N/NE 5-15 mph.

Hazards: Tidal flooding through tonight.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers Friday mainly after noon through around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this weekend.

Sunrise: 7:31 am

Sunset: 6:53 pm