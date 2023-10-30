Fog Expected Tonight, Temperatures will be a Treat for Halloween

The moon, veiled by a thin deck of clouds, looks perfect as we get ready for Halloween. Fog will develop after midnight and could be dense early Tuesday. The rest of Halloween will be warm under partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures expected Tuesday evening. Much cooler and windy conditions through the rest of the week.

Now: Mostly cloudy and cool.

Tonight: Becoming foggy.

Halloween: A warm afternoon then cooler temperatures move in. Morning lows in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s for SE GA, 80s for NE FL. Wind N 10-15 mph. Temperatures will tumble after sunset for a cool start to Wednesday.

Hazards: Tidal flooding will be possible as the onshore flow continues this week. Dense fog likely.

Looking ahead: Cool and breezy with afternoon highs shy of seasonal averages starting Wednesday. And we’re getting an extra hour! Clocks fall back this weekend.

Sunrise: 7:40 am

Sunset: 6:41 pm